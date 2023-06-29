PLAYER BIO ABOUT SOPHIE

Sophie Tansley started her rugby journey at Exeter Saracens, before moving to Plymouth Albion.



A dynamic second-row, Tansley has also played for Southwest England and has been an important figure in the engine room for Alex Austerberry’s side.



A keen sportswoman, Tansley enjoys netball and badminton and combines her rugby career with her job as a secondary school teacher.

