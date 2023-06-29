PLAYER BIO ABOUT SYDNEY

Sydney Gregson joined Saracens in 2018. The former Bristol player had already been capped for England at XVs by the time she joined Sarries.



Her dynamic ball carrying and aggressive defence saw her gain a starting spot in the 1st XV towards the end of the season.



Gregson scored a try in the 33-17 Premier15s final win over Harlequins and also went on to make her World Rugby Seven Series debut for England.



Having missed the 2021/22 season with injury, Gregson returned to the fold the following season, with a series of superb performances at outside centre.



She has continued to excel since then, earning a recall to the Red Roses side nine years after her last cap in the 2024 Six Nations, before being named as Supporters' Player of the Season at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.