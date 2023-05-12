Our Partners
Women's Rugby
Caps
Zoe Harrison
Player sponsor: Pathlight Associates
Country
England
Date of birth
14/04/1998
Position
Fly Half
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 432
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Harrison is a world-class talent at fly-half with the ability to change a game.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ZOE
Zoe Harrison started playing rugby age 5 at Tring, and moving to Welwyn to play U15s and U18.
Harrison has also played for Hertfordshire County and South East at U15 and U18 in both 7s and 15s and was in TDG.
She has become a regular in the England Red Roses team, having previously represented England in the European U18 7s Championships, England U20s, England A.
The fly-half has also played a leading role in Saracens Women's three Premier15s titles, starting in both final wins over Harlequins Women.
Harrison started every match at fly half for England in the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and continued her form from the tournament back into the Premier15s season, before a serious injury ruled her out for the rest of the campaign.
She returned for the 2023/24 season like she had never been away, showcasing her world-class talent with the boot and with ball in hand, including a superb try in the corner against Trailfinders Women on her first start of the season.
Gallery
