Fancy Bermudez
Women's Rugby
Canada
Caps 3

Fancy Bermudez

Sponsor me
Country
Canada

Canada

Date of birth

06/02/1996

Height/Weight

1.85m/266LB

Position

Centre/ Wing

Squad

See all

Season Stats

(year reflects current season)
Attack
  • Tries 0
  • Try assists 0
  • Defenders beaten 0
  • Clean breaks 0
  • Offloads 0
Tackle %

0%

  • Tackles made 0
  • Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game

0

  • Minutes played 0
  • Appearances 0
Average meters per carry

0M

  • Carries made 0
Open play
  • Passes made 0
  • Failed passes 0
Defence
  • Turnovers won 0
  • Interceptions 0
Dicipline
  • Yellow cards 0
  • Red cards 0
  • Penalties in defence 0
  • Penalties in attack 0

Bermudez arrives in North London with an Olympic silver medal and a reputation as a devastating finisher.



Saracens V Exeter Chiefs Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby
PLAYER BIO

ABOUT fancy

Fancy Bermudez has already developed a reputation as one to watch in both 15s and 7s.

She has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics team that secured a silver medal in Paris, as well as scoring a brace of tries for the 15s side, as they secured a first-ever victory over New Zealand in May’s Pacific4 Series.

A powerful ball carrier with the ability to find pockets of space in defensive lines, Bermudez is a player with bags of potential and one to look out for heading towards the Rugby World Cup.

Gallery

