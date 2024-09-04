PLAYER BIO ABOUT fancy

Fancy Bermudez has already developed a reputation as one to watch in both 15s and 7s.



She has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics team that secured a silver medal in Paris, as well as scoring a brace of tries for the 15s side, as they secured a first-ever victory over New Zealand in May’s Pacific4 Series.



A powerful ball carrier with the ability to find pockets of space in defensive lines, Bermudez is a player with bags of potential and one to look out for heading towards the Rugby World Cup.