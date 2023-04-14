Our Partners
Women's Rugby
Caps
Flo Williams
Player sponsor: The Wray Family
Country
Wales
Date of birth
27/10/1994
Position
Fly Half
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 439
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Williams is a talented fly half, with a metronomic boot that has made her one of the most accurate kickers in the league.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT FLO
Williams is a Welsh international, with her international cap meaning a lot to her and her family, with her father being born in Merthyr Tydfil.
Having started playing rugby as a junior in Aylesford, Williams progressed through and played for their first team, before playing for Loughborough Lightning in the first season of the Premier15s.
Whilst at Wasps, Williams cemented herself as one of the best kickers in the league.
Williams works as a women’s sports lead for sports marketing agency MATTA, where she helped create the recent brand identity for the Red Roses, as well as the new brand identity for Premiership Women's Rugby.
She was part of the Allianz Cup winning side in 2024.
Gallery
