Flo Williams

Williams is a Welsh international, with her international cap meaning a lot to her and her family, with her father being born in Merthyr Tydfil.



Having started playing rugby as a junior in Aylesford, Williams progressed through and played for their first team, before playing for Loughborough Lightning in the first season of the Premier15s.



Whilst at Wasps, Williams cemented herself as one of the best kickers in the league.



Williams works as a women’s sports lead for sports marketing agency MATTA, where she helped create the recent brand identity for the Red Roses, as well as the new brand identity for Premiership Women's Rugby.



She was part of the Allianz Cup winning side in 2024.