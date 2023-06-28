PLAYER BIO ABOUT HANNAH

Hannah Casey is well-known for her hard-running and direct style of play.



The centre joined Saracens Women in 2011 and made her Ireland debut against Scotland in the 2014 Women’s Six Nations.



She was also a member of Ireland’s World Cup squad in 2014. She left Saracens but rejoined the club ahead of the 2018/19 season.



Casey played a vital role in the club retaining the Tyrrells Premier 15s title and she was invited to play for Barbarians Women against England at Twickenham in June 2019.



Having recovered from an injury suffered at the start of the 23/24 season, she is looking to make up for lost time this season.