PLAYER BIO ABOUT KELSEY

Kelsey Clifford made her 50th appearance for Saracens against Worcester Warriors in January 2023, going on to make her England debut later that year in the TikTok Women's Six Nations.



She has since gone on to become a key member of both her club and international sides, with typically strong and powerful performances at the set-piece.



Despite her young age, Clifford has already proved herself as a crucial player for both club and country, with her ability to play both sides of the scrum.



A tenacious scrummager and a try scoring threat, Clifford is set to be a mainstay of the Saracens pack for years to come.



Clifford signed a new deal to remain in North London ahead of the 2024/25 season, as she continues to go from strength-to-strength.