Women's Rugby
Caps
McKinley Hunt
Country
Canada
Date of birth
05/01/1997
Position
Prop
Squad
Season Stats2023/24 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 287
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Canadian international Hunt has shown her class so far in a Saracens shirt.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT MCKINLEY
Prop forward McKinley Hunt is no stranger to Premiership Women's Rugby, following a two year stint at Exeter Chiefs.
