Prop forward McKinley Hunt is no stranger to Premiership Women's Rugby, following a two year stint at Exeter Chiefs.



She excelled in her first season in North London, including scoring a hat trick against Harlequins in front of a record crowd at The Duel last season.



Hunt made her international debut in 2017 against England and was part of the Canadian side that reached the World Cup semi-finals.



Hunt played five years at Queen's University and worked her way through the Ontario provincial system into the Canada age grade programme. She captained the U20s side in 2017, the same season as she made her international debut.



Away from the sport, Hunt has a Master's Degree in Education and has several Labrador retriever's.