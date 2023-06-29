Our Partners
Women's Rugby
Caps
Sarah McKenna
Country
England
Date of birth
23/03/1989
Position
Centre/ Fullback
Squad
Season Stats 2022/23
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 1,192
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
McKenna is one of the most naturally gifted players to have ever pulled on a Saracens and England shirt.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT SARAH
A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior School, Sarah McKenna took up the game aged 6 at her local club Harpenden, where her dad coached at mini level.
A versatile player, who is comfortable operating at fly-half, centre or full-back, she has played for for Scorpions, Old Albanian, Wasps and Saracens, where she has been a key part of multiple title winning sides.
She made her debut for England at both XVs and 7s in 2011 and was a regular part of the England 7s team for a number of years, though she impressed at the fifteen-a-side game when given the opportunity, including scoring a hat-trick against Australia in 2017.
McKenna made her return to Saracens for the 2018-19 season and became a mainstay for the team during the Premier15s season, culminating in the team retaining their title with a 33-17 win over Harlequins.
She also started every game at full-back for England in the 2019 Women’s Six Nations as they secured a Grand Slam, as well as featuring at the World Cup in New Zealand.
Growing up, McKenna played netball at county level and away from the pitch, she has a passion for squash and music, having turned her hand to a bit of amateur DJing.
McKenna made her 100th appearance for the club in the 2023/24 PWR semi-final and co-captained the side to the 2024 Allianz Cup title.
McKenna has also been developing her coaching skills in the last few seasons, working with England U20s and the Oaklands College Academy side here at Saracens.
