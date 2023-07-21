PLAYER BIO ABOUT SOPHIE

Canadian captain Sophie de Goede returned to Saracens for a second spell at StoneX Stadium last season. The Canadian international is one of the premier players in the game and was part of the side that reached the semi finals at the world cup in New Zealand and secured a first ever victory over the Black Ferns earlier this year.



A natural athlete, de Goede represented her country at age-group level and won a national championship in 2021 at Queen's University.



Se won her first senior cap against the Black Ferns NZ in 2019, and selected in the World Rugby Dream Team in 2022. She was also shortlisted for World Player of the Year that same season.



De Goede comes from a rich background, with both parents having captained Canada internationally. Away from the sport, de Goede is a Bachelor's of Commerce graduate from Queen's University.



She took just four minutes to mark her return to the club with a try against Loughborough Lightning, going on to score over 80 points in her first season back in black and red.